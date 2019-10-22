(Bloomberg) -- Quibi, the entertainment startup focused on making short TV shows with big budgets, has already attracted $150 million from advertisers, including big brands such as Taco Bell and General Mills.

The company now has 10 advertisers total, including cable-network giant Discovery Inc., and considers its first year of ads to be sold out, Chief Executive Officer Meg Whitman, 63, said at a conference Tuesday. Quibi had announced in June that it reached the $100 million mark.

Quibi represents a closely watched experiment in Hollywood: Can a newcomer build an entertainment empire with high-quality shows broken into pieces of fewer than 10 minutes? (The name Quibi is short for “quick bites.”) And are consumers willing to pay for short clips when they’re used to getting them free on YouTube and TikTok? Quibi plans to charge $7.99 a month for an ad-free tier and $4.99 for a version with ads.

Quibi’s high-profile backers are betting the answer is yes. Movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, 68, is a founder and chairman. And the company has raised $1 billion, with plans to raise an additional $500 million to $650 million. The money has come from tech companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and movie studios, including Walt Disney Co. and AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia.

Quibi is scheduled to launch its service in April 2020, putting it in the middle of a crowded field. The Disney+ and Apple Inc. streaming platforms are debuting next month, with new services coming from WarnerMedia and Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal next year.

