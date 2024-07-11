Cogeco reports profit of $19 million in third quarter as internet subscribers grow

MONTREAL — Cogeco Inc. reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $19.0 million for its third quarter, up from a loss of $34.5 million a year earlier. The firm’s cable and internet subsidiary, Cogeco Communications Inc., reported profit attributable to shareholders of $70.4 million, down from $95.9 million a year earlier.

President and CEO Frédéric Perron says growth in Cogeco’s Canadian telecommunications business was driven by the ongoing expansion of its internet subscriber base.

Revenue for Cogeco Communications was $750.6 million, up from $741.8 million.

Perron says that in the third quarter, Cogeco implemented the initial steps of a new operating model designed to deliver future growth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGO, TSX:CCA)

The Canadian Press