(Bloomberg) -- Videos showing acres of wheat in China being destroyed or cut down before they mature are going viral on social media, throwing doubts on the quality of the crop in some areas at a time when global prices are soaring.

The agriculture ministry is investigating to see if there’s any illegal destruction of the wheat crop, it said in a statement, citing reports that in some regions farmland is being cleared for construction projects, while in others growers are cutting the grain prematurely to sell as silage for animal feed.

Farm production is a particularly sensitive issue in China. The country strives for self-sufficiency in staple food crops such as wheat and rice, but has become the world’s biggest importer of corn and soybeans. In the last two years, the nation has also emerged as one of the top global buyers of wheat.

That makes it particularly vulnerable to the surge in world crop prices as the war in Ukraine, combined with blistering heat, drought and floods in other countries, upend global supplies and inflate food costs. At home, China’s production is challenged by limited farmland, its own weather issues and strict Covid lockdowns that have curbed labor movement and delayed planting.

China’s fields of winter wheat are set to be harvested in about 20 days, said the ministry, adding that the crop has faced many problems, including unusual floods last autumn. Record-breaking rain forecast in southern China in the coming days may pose another challenge for the country’s farm production.

Given the poor conditions and quality concerns, it isn’t surprising that farmers are cutting the wheat for hay as this may offer a better return than grain, said Andrew Whitelaw, an analyst at Melbourne-based Thomas Elder Markets.

“If China has a poor crop this season, then they will likely have to continue with a strong import program,” according to Whitelaw. “There are already question marks around China’s food security ambitions,” he said, adding that the country’s been importing large amounts of wheat this year.

