(Bloomberg) -- The shaky videos show worried congressional leaders making urgent phone calls, seeking help from governors, other officials and Vice President Mike Pence as they try to get a grip on the Capitol insurrection unfolding around them.

In the remarkable clips displayed Thursday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic and Republican Senate leaders, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell gather in safe rooms, worrying about colleagues stranded in offices and how to resume certifying the election victory of Joe Biden, a process that the rioters interrupted.

“They’re breaking windows and going in and obviously ransacking our offices and all the rest of that. That’s nothing,” Pelosi says to Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. “The concern we have about personal safety has transcended everything.” She also says that the riot was at President Donald Trump’s “instigation.”

In another clip, Schumer says “massive personnel” were needed from the Maryland National Guard. On the call with Rosen, Schumer says he should use his authority to tell Trump to issue a statement demanding that the mobs withdraw.

Pelosi speaks on a mobile phone with then-Virginia Governor Ralph Northam about deploying his state’s guard and state police.

Pelosi said it was going to take time to clean up the “poopoo that they’re making all over both literally and figuratively,” after hearing reports of rioters ransacking offices and even defecating in them.

The videos show discussions among lawmakers about senators who haven’t made it to safety, and representatives putting on gas masks on the House floor as a mob tried to breach the chamber.

Pelosi glances at Representative Jim Clyburn and asks: “Do you believe this?”

In a call with Pence, who himself had been rushed to a secure area, she discusses when the House and Senate can return to counting the Electoral College votes.

During one discussion, a lit Christmas tree can be seen in the background.

Representative Jamie Raskin, a member of the committee, said that during the attack both Republicans and Democrats were working together to quell the violence and maintain confidence in the government without the assistance of Trump, who was watching the violence play out on Fox News in the White House dining room.

“All of them did what President Trump was not doing, what he simply refused to do,” said Raskin, a Maryland Democrat.

The bipartisan cooperation that day -- and the near universal rebuke of Trump’s actions among congressional leaders -- was short-lived. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy initially distanced himself from the former president, but then visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort less than a month after the attack to make amends. But the rift between Trump and McConnell has continued for nearly two years.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.