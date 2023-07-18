(Bloomberg) -- Austrian home prices fell for a third consecutive quarter, led by declines in existing apartments in Vienna as the once-hot property market adjusts to higher interest rates.

The pace of Austria’s depreciation in residential real estate slowed to 0.2% in the second quarter, with the total drop since September adding up to 2.6%, according to data from the Austrian National Bank.

Prices for existing apartments in Vienna slumped 6% over the past year. In the second quarter, detached homes and new apartments in the capital emerged as a bright spot, and new apartments outside Austria’s biggest city also recorded increases.

Vienna is more likely to face a slow correction to its overvalued housing market than a sudden shock, according to a June report from Austria’s central bank. A more volatile measure tracking listing prices in the capital showed steep declines in excess of 10% in April, but has since paired most of that drop.

While largely tracking the fall in property prices across most of Europe, stricter mortgage rules introduced in Austria last year contributed to a swifter pace of correction after years of appreciation. Even so, Austrian flats are still about a third more expensive than economic fundamentals would imply, according to central bank calculations.

