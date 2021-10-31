2h ago
VietJet, Rolls-Royce in $400 Million Deal for Wide-Body Engines
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- VietJet Aviation JSC is entering an agreement with Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc to buy plane engines and services worth about $400 million.
VietJet will outfit its “upcoming wide-body fleet” with the Trent 700 engines, the Vietnamese budget carrier said in an emailed statement. The airline plans to further expand “across continents,” it said, without elaborating on the planned fleet of wide-body aircraft. It currently has a fleet of 90 single-aisle planes.
VietJet, which began flying in 2011, will also sign a $20 million reinsurance agreement with U.K. insurers Brokers Gallagher Co. and Willis Towers Watson Co. for its entire aircraft fleet, according to a separate statement from the airline.
The signing of the deals will be witnessed by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his trip to Europe to attend the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, known as COP26.
