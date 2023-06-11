(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam police arrested six suspects after deadly shootings at police stations in the country’s coffee belt province of Dak Lak, according to a statement on the government’s website.

An armed group killed and injured officials and others Sunday morning while attacking the police headquarters of the Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes in the province’s Cu Kuin district, the statement said. It did not provide details on how many people died or were injured.

Authorities rescued two hostages, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on its website, citing information from an unidentified district official.

The Central Highlands province, known for its coffee production, has a history of political unrest among minority groups over land rights.

The Ministry of Public Security ordered local police to pursue other suspects involved in the attack and called for citizens to remain calm, according to the statement.

Gun violence is relatively rare in Vietnam. In 2020, the Hanoi People’s Court sentenced two men to death for their role during a deadly protest over land being used for the construction of a military airport.

The five Central Highlands provinces of Dak Lak, Lam Dong, Dak Nong, Gia Lai and Kon Tum grow about 90% of the country’s coffee crop. Vietnam is the world’s largest producer of robusta beans.

