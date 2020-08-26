(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam asked China to cancel its Paracel Islands’ military drills because they violate Vietnam’s sovereignty, according to a statement on the government’s website, citing Vietnamese foreign ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

The drills are detrimental to South China Sea code of conduct negotiations between China and Asean and maintaining peace in the region, according to the statement.

The drills are occurring Aug. 24-29, VnExpress news website reported.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.