Vietnam Asks China to Withdraw Ships From Its Waters

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked China to withdraw a survey ship along with its coast guard ships and fishing vessels from the Southeast Asian nation’s waters, the government’s website reported on Thursday.

Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said during a briefing the Chinese ships violated Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone and asked China to respect its sovereign rights and jurisdiction, according to the report.

Vietnamese officials have communicated with China numerous times and implemented measures in accordance with international and Vietnamese laws to protect Hanoi’s legitimate rights and interests, the government website quoted Hang.

Vietnam also said China’s installation of beacon buoys in the Spratlys without its consent violates the nation’s sovereignty over these islands, Hang said, according to a separate report on the government website. She referred to three beacon buoys placed by China Maritime Safety Administration.

Vietnam Says It Opposes China’s Fishing Ban That Starts May 1

--With assistance from Mai Ngoc Chau.

(Updates with beacon buoys in the last paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.