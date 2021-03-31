(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s aviation authority proposed a gradual resumption in international passenger flight arrivals starting in July, the agency said in a post on its website.

The agency suggests allowing limited weekly flights between Vietnam and Japan, South Korea and Taiwan with passengers subject to virus tests and 15-day quarantines, according to the website, which cited the agency’s proposal to the transport ministry.

It also proposed allowing limited weekly flights starting in September between Vietnam and regions that have rolled out a vaccination campaign similar to that of Vietnam, assuming Vietnam has vaccinated a significant part of its population. Passengers with “vaccination passports” along with negative Covid-19 test results within three to five days before arrival in Vietnam would be subject to health declarations and home quarantines between seven and fourteen days, the post said.

Vietnam so far has vaccinated more than 48,000 people, according to its health ministry. The country has registered no new local virus transmissions in a week, the ministry said in a report today.

