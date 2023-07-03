(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam has banned the movie Barbie from domestic distribution due to a scene that shows a map of the disputed South China Sea, VnExpress news website reported.

The movie contains an “illegal image” of China’s disputed nine-dash line, according to the report, which cited Vi Kien Thanh, head of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s cinema department.

The movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling was expected to air in Vietnamese cinemas from July 21, according to the report.

In 2022, Vietnam had banned the movie Uncharted for the same reason.

China claims more than 80% of the South China Sea and backs up its claim with a 1947 map that shows vague dashes — the nine-dash line —- looping down to a point about 1,100 miles (1,800 kilometers) south of its Hainan island. Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan claim parts of the same maritime area, and have sparred with China over which claims are valid.

