(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam said it wants China to respect its “legitimate rights and interests” in South China Sea and for both countries to ease tensions in the disputed area, according to a statement posted on its foreign ministry website.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh who also heads the foreign ministry discussed his concern about the complicated developments in South China Sea during a teleconference with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on July 21.

Both sides must refrain from actions that can complicate the situation as they pledged to intensify negotiations over a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, according to the Vietnamese statement.

