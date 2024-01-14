(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam Communist Party Chief Nguyen Phu Trong appeared at the National Assembly in Hanoi on Monday after being hospitalized last week due to an unspecified illness.

Trong, 79, the nation’s most powerful figure in his third term as the party’s general secretary, was seen standing during the televised opening ceremony.

His appearance was noted in the headline of a post on the government website, but no further details were offered on the leader’s health.

Vietnam’s Communist Party Chief Hospitalized After Falling Ill

Trong’s waning health has been the topic of speculation for years, and one he’s addressed himself. He appeared to reluctantly take the top job when he was re-elected for a third term back in 2021, saying at the time he preferred to retire because, “I’m old and not in good health.”

Vietnam’s parliament sits this week for what it calls irregular meetings. The central bank governor may take questions when lawmakers talk about banking legislation Monday afternoon while changes in the land law may be discussed in the morning.

--With assistance from Nguyen Xuan Quynh.

(Updates with parliament agenda.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.