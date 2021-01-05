(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.

The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City sentenced blogger Pham Chi Dung and two accomplices to jail terms ranging from 11 to 15 years after being convicted of anti-state propaganda, VnExpress news website reported, citing information from the court.

Dung and his accomplices were accused of creating, storing and spreading information, documents and articles that oppose the government, the report said.

Dung founded the Independent Journalists Association of Vietnam in 2014 and then the blog Vietnam Thoi Bao to incite people to publish distorted information about the policies of state and party, the report said.

