(Bloomberg) -- Hanoi police detained the executive director of a Vietnam energy transition think tank on allegations of obtaining documents related to power grid development policies through inappropriate means, the government said.

Police say Ngo Thi To Nhien of the Vietnam Initiative for Energy Transition obtained documents related to Vietnam Electricity’s plans, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement. Nhien employed two people who had access to the policies on a part-time basis, and they provided her with the documents, according to the allegations.

The pair were also detained, and police are expanding their investigations, according to the statement.

A call to the Vietnam Initiative for Energy Transition for comment was unanswered outside of regular business hours.

