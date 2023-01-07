(Bloomberg) -- VinFast, an electric carmaker backed by Vietnam’s richest man, delayed December vehicle deliveries to its first US customers to this month because of holidays in America.

The Vietnamese company, a unit of conglomerate Vingroup JSC, is also working out procedures with banks for customers to access loans, the company said in a statement.

“We are currently signing sales contracts with our customers and will hand over vehicles in January according to their needs,” the company said.

The company said in late November that it needed to delay EV rollouts in Europe and Canada to early 2023 due to the global shortage of semiconductors.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.