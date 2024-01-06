(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s electric-vehicle maker VinFast Auto Ltd. appointed Pham Nhat Vuong, founder and chairman of parent company Vingroup Joint Stock Company, as the new chief executive officer, the company said in a statement.

Current CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy will become head of the board of directors. The company also named Nguyen Thi Lan Anh as chief financial officer, replacing David Mansfield.

The moves come as the company embarks on aggressive global expansion plans, while struggling to gain a foothold in the US EV market. VinFast called this the right time to evolve its leadership as it enters the next phase of its development.

Vuong, Vietnam’s richest man, will now directly oversee the operations of VinFast, including global production, sales, and marketing. VinFast, which went public in the US in August by merging with blank-check company Black Spade Acquisition Co., reported a wider loss in the third quarter.

