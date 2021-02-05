(Bloomberg) -- Stock exchanges in Vietnam obtained the approval of the State Securities Commission to use circuit breakers whenever necessary, according to a government website statement citing a Ministry of Finance circular.

The State Securities Commission will be in charge of applying the circuit breakers or those measures combined with trading bands, depending on market conditions, the statement said. The finance ministry circular takes effect from Feb. 15, it said.

