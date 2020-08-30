(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.

Vietnam’s exports rose in August even as the novel coronavirus outbreak hurt the nation’s trade activity, according to the General Statistics Office in Hanoi.

Meanwhile, the nation’s inflation rate climbed 3.18% year-on-year in August on increasing food and energy costs after rising to a four-month high in July.

Exports climbed 2.5% in August compared to a year ago, with shipments to the U.S. rising 19% in the first eight months of 2020

Imports rose 2.8% in August from a year earlier, with shipments from the U.S. down 0.1% in January-August period

Vietnam Commodity Exports in August: Coffee Overseas Sales Fall

“Complicated developments of the Covid-19 epidemic continued to negatively impact Vietnam’s trade activities,” according to a statement on the General Statistics Office’s website. Exports from domestic companies, however, are “a bring spot” with an 18.3% increase of August shipments year-on-year while foreign companies experienced a 4.6% decline, the statement said.

It was the second straight month of export growth as demand begins to pick up, after much of the global economy was locked down earlier in the pandemic

Vietnam’s economy is expected to grow 2.4% this year, its slowest pace in two decades. The economy grew just 0.36% in the second quarter from a year earlier, but managed to escape the sharp contractions the rest of Southeast Asia suffered during the pandemic

