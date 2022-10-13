(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating faces limited risks after customers of Saigon Commercial Bank, the nation’s fifth-largest commercial bank also known as SCB, pulled out their savings for several days, according S&P Global Ratings.

“To the extent that these are isolated events and have limited financial stability impact, we do not expect a material impact on our sovereign credit ratings on Vietnam,” Rain Yin, a sovereign analyst at S&P in Singapore, said in a statement in response to questions from Bloomberg News.

Earlier this week, Vietnam’s central bank had to calm markets after financial stocks plunged and customers of the bank rushed to pull out deposits amid concerns about a police investigation into a real-estate conglomerate and fears the company might have ties to privately-held Saigon Commercial Bank, the nation’s fifth-largest commercial bank by deposits and assets.

S&P’s banking team said the risk from the event is limited to the individual bank, not the nation’s banking sector, according to the statement.

Nearly 12 trillion dong ($497.5 million) was deposited into the SCB on Thursday, double from a day earlier, Thanh Nien news website reported, citing information from the central bank’s city branch.

Police over the weekend announced the detention of Truong My Lan, chairwoman of real estate conglomerate Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, and other company officials for allegedly obtaining property through fraudulent means.

Connections between SCB and Van Thinh Phat have not been officially acknowledged and previous local media reports citing the link have been taken down. In a statement, the bank said Lan “does not participate in the management and administration of SCB.” SCB has pulled down a link on its website that listed its board members.

Police have investigated numerous individuals for posting what they say is fake news about SCB and urging customers to withdraw their money, local media outlets have reported.

(Updates with deposits at SCB in the fifth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.