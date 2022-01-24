(Bloomberg) -- Some foreigners and Vietnamese living abroad no longer need written permission from Vietnamese authorities to enter the country as the government gradually eases travel restrictions.

Foreigners and Vietnamese holding permanent or temporary residence cards, visas and visa exemptions may enter Vietnam without prior approval from government authorities or undergoing pre-clearance procedures, Vietnam’s Department of Immigration said in a statement on its website.

Foreign tourists who want to visit Vietnam are still restricted to special tours approved by the government.

As of Jan. 1, travelers arriving from abroad must be fully vaccinated or have proof of recovering from the coronavirus, be tested for the virus ahead of flying and undergo three days of quarantine at their homes or in hotels and complete a PCR test, the health ministry said. Those that test negative are required to closely monitor their health for two weeks.

Foreigners who want to enter the nation for business or family reasons and lack the documents must seek approval from government officials, according to the statement.

Domestic airlines resumed regular routes to Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Cambodia, the U.S., South Korea, Laos and Thailand earlier this month, according to the government. National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines JSC plans to resume flights to Russia, the U.K., France and Germany before Feb. 1, according to local media.

