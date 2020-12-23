Vietnam Imposes as Much as 25.22% Tariffs on Steel From China

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam will impose tariffs of between 4.43% and 25.22% on imports from 16 Chinese steel producers, according to a decision by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, describing the move as anti dumping.

The duties will be slapped on some cold-rolled steel products from China for five years, effective Dec. 28, according to decision on the ministry’s website. Imports of dumped steel products can cause considerable damage to Vietnam’s steel industry, it said.

