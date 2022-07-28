(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s headline inflation slowed more than expected in July, allowing room for the central bank to stay accommodative to support the economy’s recovery.

Consumer prices rose 3.14% in July from a year earlier, according to data released by the General Statistics Office in Hanoi. That’s slower than the median estimate for a 3.3% gain in a Bloomberg survey of economists and compares to the 3.37% rate in the previous month.

The gains are well below the government-set 4% target and follow fuel tax cuts to ease price pressures. That allows the State Bank of Vietnam room to stick with its easy monetary policy, a luxury in a world fighting inflation with rate hikes, with two Asian central banks resorting to emergency moves this month.

Other details from Friday’s data release:

CPI rose 0.4% in July from a month ago

July core inflation +2.63% from a year ago and 0.58% month-on-month

