(Bloomberg) -- A Hanoi court sentenced four ex-government officials to life in prison for ties to a multimillion-dollar pandemic-era repatriation flights bribe case involving 54 defendants, state media reported.

Vietnam’s former deputy foreign minister To Anh Dung was sentenced to 16 years in jail after being convicted of taking 21.5 billion dong ($907,364) in bribes, according to state media.

All 54 defendants in the case were convicted, according to the news website VnExpress.

Hoang Van Hung, a former official at the Ministry of Public Security, Pham Trung Kien, an ex-secretary to a deputy health minister, Vu Anh Tuan, a former immigration department official and Nguyen Thi Huong Lan, the former head of the foreign ministry’s consular department, were given sentences of life in prison.

The convictions are part of a sweeping anti-graft campaign that has touched the highest levels of government, leading to the resignation of the president and dismissals of two deputy prime ministers earlier this year, and arrests of business leaders. Former President Nguyen Xuan Phuc stepped down in January after taking “political responsibility” for graft cases related to the repatriation flights and a manufacturer of Covid-19 test kits.

Vietnam authorities licensed more than 1,000 repatriation flights that brought home over 200,000 Vietnamese from early 2020 to mid-2021, newspaper Nguoi Lao Dong reported.

