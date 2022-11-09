(Bloomberg) -- Vietnamese officials, moving to address gasoline shortages that have caused some petrol stations to close, will adjust fuel price calculations to ease losses for retailers and asked banks to assist the capital needs of fuel companies.

Vietnam’s finance ministry beginning Nov. 11 will factor increased transportation and other costs in its base price calculations after retailers suffered losses, according to a government website post. The State Bank of Vietnam on Tuesday directed commercial banks to meet the capital needs of fuel traders buying fuel domestically and internationally to ensure the domestic fuel demand will be sufficiently met.

Vietnam is struggling with a fuel supply strain with some gas stations rationing petrol or shutting down. The government has ordered relevant authorities to secure fuel supplies for the domestic market in “every circumstance,” Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told the parliament during a televised speech Nov. 5.

Trade Minister Nguyen Hong Dien last week asked state-backed fuel traders to quickly release their commercial fuel reserves to help ease supply shortages. Dien also asked petroleum companies to boost production.

Dung Quat Refinery raised its capacity to 112%, according to a Nov. 5 statement on its operator’s website. Nghi Son Refinery also pledged to run at 100% or more capacity on average in the forth quarter.

