(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s Civil Aviation Authority is working on a plan to resume international flights from Sept. 15 with all passengers quarantined for 14 days upon arrival in the country, according to a post on the government’s website, which cited Dinh Viet Thang, director of the authority.

The first international flights under the plan will be to Japan and South Korea, with four trips per week on each route, according to the post. The transport ministry will meet today with the ministries of foreign affairs, defense, health and labor to discuss the plan.

Vietnam halted international commercial flights April 1 amid the virus outbreak, causing local carriers an estimated $4 billion in losses this year.

