(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s finance ministry may offer cash rewards as much as 50 million dong ($1,964) to individuals offering tips to help the government in its ongoing anti-corruption campaign.

The ministry floated the proposal in a draft circular regulating anti-corruption steering committees in cities and provinces, according to a statement on the government’s website.

Enticing people to come forward with confidential information to help crack corruption at all levels of government and society could give a boost to efforts spearheaded by Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, who likens his anti-graft push to a “blazing furnace.” Hundreds of senior officials and business executives have been detained and a death sentence was given to a real estate tycoon in a $12 billion fraud case. Two presidents, two deputy prime ministers and other party officials recently quit office.

The proposal could address what some observers believe is an inadequate whistleblower protection program.

--With assistance from Nguyen Dieu Tu Uyen.

