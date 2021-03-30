(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s Communist Party nominated former Finance Minister Vuong Dinh Hue to be National Assembly chairman, one of the government’s top four leaders.

A former deputy prime minister, Hue is the sole nominee for the position and is expected to be elected by the National Assembly to a five-year term on Wednesday. The parliament is scheduled to vote for a new president and prime minister on April 5, according to its website.

Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, 76, was re-elected to a rare third term on Jan. 31 by the National Party Congress.

Hue, 64, is from north-central Nghe An province. He would join the government’s “four pillar” leadership structure made up of Communist Party general secretary, prime minister, president and chair of the National Assembly. The leaders govern in consultation with the 18-member politburo.

Hue, who is currently secretary of the Hanoi Municipal Party Committee, was deputy prime minister from April 2016 to June 2020. He also served as head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission and state chief auditor. Hue holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Economics in Bratislava.

