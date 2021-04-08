(Bloomberg) -- Companies operating in Vietnam must comply with laws that forbid content that contradicts the nation’s sovereignty over the Spratly and Paracel islands in the South China Sea, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at a Hanoi briefing.

Hang responded to questions about the use of maps on the websites of companies such as Hennes & Mauritz AB that claim more than 80% of the sea as Chinese territory.

“Companies operating in Vietnam must respect and strictly comply with the laws of Vietnam,” she said. “Any form of communication and promotion of content that go against history and international law are invalid and cannot change the fact that Vietnam enjoys sovereignty over the Paracel and Spratly islands.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.