(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam has instructed Foxconn Technology Group and Luxshare Precision Industry Co. to temporarily shut their factories amid a virus surge in the northern region, said Le Anh Duong, chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Giang Province.

“They are implementing our request to temporarily close down entire factories and we will send health officials in to help them reorganize to be able to quickly resume operations and restrain the virus’ spread at the same time,” he said by phone. “We hope to resume operations of these factories in two weeks to limit disruptions to the global supply chain.”

Representatives of Luxshare and Foxconn did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Four industrial parks -- Van Trung, Quang Chau, Dinh Tram and Song Khe-Noi Hoang -- were ordered closed starting Tuesday, according to a statement on the provincial government’s website.

Luxshare and Foxconn -- both suppliers of Apple Inc. -- have plants in Van Trung and Quang Chau industrial parks, Duong said. A Foxconn facility in the province’s Dong Vang Industrial park has been allowed to remain open, he said.

Bac Giang reported 474 virus cases as of Tuesday noon out of 1,406 local cases nationwide since April 27, according to the health ministry. Two cases were reported over the weekend at Luxshare’s plant in Van Trung Industrial Park, according to a post on the government’s website.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.