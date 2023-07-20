(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam pledged not to use its exchange rate policy to gain a competitive advantage in trade, State Bank Governor Nguyen Thi Hong told US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a meeting in Hanoi.

The State Bank of Vietnam will not “use exchange rate policy to create unfair trade competitive advantages,” Hong said Thursday, according to an emailed statement from the central bank.

The US last year removed Vietnam on its Treasury’s monitoring list for currency manipulation, curbing the risk of higher tariffs on the nation’s products. Vietnam’s central bank, which has allowed the currency to be more market-determined in recent years, said it manages the exchange rate proactively and flexibly to ensure the stable and smooth operation of the foreign currency market.

The US Treasury highly appreciates SBV’s efforts in modernizing and enhancing the transparency of Vietnam’s monetary and exchange-rate policy framework, according to a separate joint emailed statement.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said the nation welcomes objective, appropriate assessments from the US Treasury on Vietnam’s monetary and exchange rate policies, according to a statement on the Vietnam government’s website. The Southeast Asian nation seeks to bolster cooperation on banking, finance and technology, he said.

