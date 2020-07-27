(Bloomberg) --

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued a stay-at-order for the entire city of Danang after authorities over the weekend reported the nation’s first local novel coronavirus cases in more than three months tied to the coastal city, VnExpress news website reported, citing information from Phuc’s virtual meeting with city leaders.

Phuc ordered officials to re-enforce his March directive, which says residents can only leave home for essential needs, such as food, medicine, urgent medical services or to go to work at companies permitted by the government to remain open, according to the news website. Gatherings of more than two people in public areas other than schools, hospitals or workplaces are not allowed and people must keep a distance of at least two meters between each other.

Officials reported four Vietnamese citizens had contracted the virus. Danang’s authorities locked down two hospitals where two victims visited and ordered their patients, medical staff, caregivers and family members -- about 7,000 people in total -- to be quarantined for 14 days, local media reported. A third city hospital will be locked down, VnExpress reported.

Danang has 12 other suspected virus cases and about 10,000 people in the city need to be tested, according to VnExpress, which cited Huynh Duc Tho, chairman of Danang’s People Committee.

Vietnam’s VN Index plunged 4.8% at its mid-day break, on course for the steepest decline since March 30.

(Updates with suspected cases in the fourth paragraph.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.