(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s central bank, among the first in Asia to lower borrowing costs in 2023, will likely keep its benchmark interest rate steady through next year as it tackles economic growth and inflation concerns, according to analysts.

The refinancing rate, currently at 4.5%, is seen to stay on hold through 2025, in the backdrop of a rebound in gross domestic product growth backed by strong exports, the latest median estimates from a Bloomberg survey show. The rate was cut thrice between April and June last year to 4.5% from a peak of 6%.

That’s a change from the previous survey when economists had expected a further 50 basis-points of cuts during the current January-March quarter. Analysts also raised their headline inflation forecasts for 2024, now expecting price gains at 3.6% this quarter and at 4.05% in the next, up from the previously seen 2.9% and 3.3%, respectively.

They expect the annual inflation to average a faster 3.5% this year from 3% earlier, before easing to 3.2% next year. The 2024 level is still below the government’s targeted range of 4%-4.5%.

Expectations for the central bank to stand pat for longer means that the heavy lifting — of returning economic growth to above 6% by attracting investors and encouraging spending — will be left to the government.

The economy is likely to grow 6.3% in the first quarter, and at a faster clip of 6.5% in the April-June period, according to the same survey. Annual GDP growth is forecast at 6% for this year, and 6.4% in 2025.

“Vietnam’s economy is recovering,” said Han Teng Chua, an economist at DBS Bank Ltd. Foreign direct investment is likely to remain forthcoming, with Vietnam staying attractive over the coming years, as companies diversify and derisk their supply chains by expanding into the Southeast Asian country.

He sees competitive wage costs, a wide network of trade agreements and supportive business environment as the key advantages for the economy.

