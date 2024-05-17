(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s Communist Party approved the resignation of Politburo member Truong Thi Mai, making her the sixth official of the elite body to step down since 2022 amid expanding corruption probes.

The Communist Party’s Central Committee announced Mai’s resignation for violating rules governing the behavior of party members and hurting the reputation of the party, according to a statement posted on the government’s website Thursday. She headed the committee’s personnel commission and was a member of the party’s secretariat.

Her departure follows resignations of two presidents, the parliament chairman and two deputy prime ministers as Communist Party General-Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong accelerates a years-long anti-corruption campaign.

The party committee also nominated unnamed candidates to replace former President Vo Van Thuong, who quit in March, and former National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, who resigned last month, according to the statement.

The central committee has also agreed to add four new members to the Politburo, the party’s highest policymaking body. These members include former central bank governor Le Minh Hung, who replaces Mai to head the committee’s personnel commission.

The National Assembly will vote on the nominations for president and parliament chair, the statement said. The parliament is scheduled to begin its summer session May 20, according to seperate statement on the government’s website.

Mai, once believed to be a candidate for parliament chair, was a member of the party’s central committee since 2006 and became part of the ultimate decision-making body in Vietnam’s one-party state — the Political Bureau or the Politburo — 10 years later.

