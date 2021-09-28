(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s economy shrank by the most on record in the third quarter as the country’s tough anti-virus policies shuttered factories and crimped output.

Gross domestic product slumped 6.17% from a year earlier, compared with a revised 6.57% expansion in the second quarter, the General Statistics Office said Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 12 economists was for growth of 2.25%.

Authorities have imposed tough measures for months, ranging from ordering factories to shut down if they can’t provide sleeping accommodations for workers to barring residents from shopping for food.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has seriously affected all areas of the economy, with many provinces that are important economic hubs being under prolonged social distancing measures,” the statistics office said in a statement.

The benchmark VN Index fell 0.1% as of 9:16 a.m. local time, after rising 1.1% Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian country, which was successful at curbing infections during the early stage of the pandemic, now sees its export-dependent economy at risk. Full-year growth may run 3.5%-4%, according to planning and investment ministry estimates, significantly lower than the government’s initial target of about 6.5%.

The economy expanded 1.42% during the first nine months of the year, the statistics office said Wednesday.

Virus measures have shuttered factories across the southern economic core around Ho Chi Minh City, particularly clothing and shoe manufacturers with clients that include Urban Outfitters Inc., Nike Inc. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Meanwhile, some higher-end technology manufacturers have been able to keep running with smaller, isolated workforces.

Other details from the report:

Exports fell 0.6% in September compared to a year earlier, while imports climbed 9.5%.

Consumer prices rose 2.06% in September from a year earlier. The government aims to cap average inflation at 4% this year

