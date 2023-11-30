(Bloomberg) -- Vietnamese and Chinese officials are firming up arrangements for President Xi Jinping’s possible trip to the Southeast Asian country next month, according to three people with knowledge of the plan.

Representatives from the two sides are looking at Dec. 14 to Dec. 16 for Xi’s Hanoi trip, according to three people, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak about the plan. The final dates will be decided by China, the people said.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi who will be in Vietnam on Dec. 1-Dec. 2 for the 15th Meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation will also meet with the country’s officials to discuss Xi’s first trip to Vietnam in six years, according to the people.

Discussions about the trip are also focused on who will join Xi’s delegation, the people said. Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to an email requesting for comment.

The last time Xi was in Vietnam was in 2017 when he attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the coastal city of Danang. The Chinese leader had limited his overseas trips this year to the US, Russia and South Africa.

Should the plan push through, Xi’s visit would come three months after President Joe Biden’s trip, which coincided with Vietnam’s decision to elevate US ties into a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” That’s the same designation it uses for China and India.

