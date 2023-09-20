(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh reiterated his request for greater US market access for his country’s products in a meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York Wednesday.

Chinh, who made similar requests to other high-ranking US offiicials during his trip to America, told Yellen Vietnam is ready to promote deeper ties between the countries, according to a statement on Vietnam’s government website. The premier’s visit to the US follows President Joe Biden’s trip to Hanoi last week, during which the two countries upgraded diplomatic ties.

Chinh also repeated his request to Yellen that the US soon give Vietnam market economy status, according to the statement. The US currently classifies Vietnam as a “non-market economy,” which can be disadvantageous to Vietnamese exporters during anti-dumping petitions. The prime minister also asked the US to not apply trade defense measures on products from the country, according to the statement.

Vietnam seeks continued US participation in the Asia Pacific region and more assistance to help the Mekong Delta region achieve sustainable development targets, Chinh said, according to the statement.

Yellen expressed appreciation for Vietnam’s efforts to resolve US concerns over trade, monetary and foreign exchange policies, the Vietnam government post reported.

