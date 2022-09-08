Vietnam Relaxes Rules on Mask-Wearing in Many Public Spaces

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam relaxed rules for wearing masks in many public settings.

Masks are no longer required for public areas such as supermarkets, movie theaters, restaurants, discos, stadiums, parks and other outdoor areas, according to a posting on the government’s website, citing a Sept. 6 decision by Ministry of Health.

Still, the ministry continues to encourage people to wear masks in public, it said.

Masks are still required on public transport, in health-care centers, quarantine facilities and areas considered at high risk of an epidemic, the statement said. Mask-wearing mandates remain for workers who come in direct contact with people at cultural and tourist destinations, trade centers, markets and other places where transactions occur, it said.

People with respiratory diseases or symptoms of Covid must wear masks, the posting said.

