(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam confirms 45 more novel coronavirus patients who had been under quarantine in the coastal city of Danang, where officials have issued a stay-at-home order after reporting the nation’s first local virus case in 99 days last weekend, the health ministry said on its website.

The new cases are tied to hospitals, a health center and hotel providing quarantine services for Danang Hospital, according to the ministry. Danang ordered the lockdown of a fourth hospital where a U.S. citizen who tested positive for the virus had visited, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

The new cases come as officials across the country begin restricting activities. In Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, leaders ordered bars closed and the suspension of large gatherings. Hanoi authorities are also conducting tests for the virus through Saturday on more than 21,000 people returning to the city from Danang.

Vietnam now has a total of 509 confirmed virus cases, with 369 having recovered and 140 under treatment.

