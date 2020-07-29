(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s health ministry reported eight more local Covid-19 infection patients in the central coastal city of Danang and one in Hanoi, bringing the country’s tally as of this morning to 459 as Hanoi leaders suspend gatherings of more than 30 people in public places.

Leaders in the nation’s capital, worried that a new cluster in Danang will spread to Hanoi, ordered bars to close and the suspension of religious and cultural gatherings as well as other large events, the city government said on its website.

Vietnam reported its first community infections in more than three months over the weekend in Danang.

