(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam reported its first death from the Covid infection, about seven months after the nation recorded its first virus cases, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on its website, citing information from the health ministry.

The 70-year-old man was hospitalized at a Danang hospital on July 9 and confirmed positive for the virus on July 27, the newspaper reported.

Vietnam reported its first two cases on January 23 and has since recorded 509 virus patients.

