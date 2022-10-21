(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam reported a patient with H5 bird flu in the northern province of Phu Tho, the country’s first such human case since Feb. 2014, according to a statement on the health ministry’s website.

The ministry ordered the local health department to tighten measures on bird flu prevention, according to the statement.

The 5-year-old patient, who was confirmed to have the flu on Oct. 17, is in serious condition with respiratory, liver and kidney failure, Cong An Nhan Dan newspaper reported on its website. Those who have been in contact with the child have tested negative for the disease, according to the report.

