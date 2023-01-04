(Bloomberg) -- Rescuers in southern Vietnam failed to save a 10-year-old boy trapped deep in a pile of concrete despite days of round-the-clock efforts to pull him free, according to a posting on the government’s website.

It’s unclear when the boy, who fell into the 35-meter-deep hole at a Mekong Delta bridge construction site on Dec. 31, died. The child was identified as Thai Ly Hao Nam, the posting said. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had ordered an all-out effort to save the child that included hundreds of rescuers.

Rescuers are still working to retrieve the boy’s body, said deputy head of the Dong Thap provincial government Doan Tan Buu, local media reported. The child, who was looking for scraps of metal with friends, is believed to have run out of oxygen in the narrow space of just 25 centimeters, according to the government posting.

