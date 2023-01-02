(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered an all-out effort to rescue a boy trapped deep in a pile of concrete at a bridge construction site in the Mekong Delta.

The boy fell into the pile around noon December 31 at a bridge project in the southern province of Dong Thap, according to a statement on the government’s website.

The child is 10 years old, local media reported.

A team of more than two hundred rescuers have worked around the clock to reach the boy, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, citing Le Hoang Bao, head of the provincial department of transport.

The rescue team plans to lift the 35-meter-deep pile up this morning after drilling to a depth of 30 meters alongside the pile last night, the newspaper reported. The deputy head of Dong Thap government Doan Tan Buu said the prognosis of the boy’s health is poor, according to Tuoi Tre.

