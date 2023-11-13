(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam Technological & Commercial JSB, known as Techcombank and backed by Warburg Pincus, might be “open” to more foreign investors as it looks for long-term strategic partners, according to Chief Executive Officer Jens Lottner.

“We know there is a lot of interest,” Lottner said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. Foreign investors have a total stake of about 22% of the Hanoi-based bank and can take on another 8% before hitting the government’s 30% limit for foreign investors, he added.

Techcombank, though, is not actively looking for strategic investors, Lottner said.

“I think we have a lot of an earnings power,” and raising new capital isn’t needed now, he said. The bank could increase the float of shares held by foreign investors, Lottner said.

The bank will weigh “really good long-term strategic investors or just long-term investors” as it reviews capital plans in coming years, Lottner said.

Techcombank reported pretax profit of 5.8 trillion dong ($238 million) in the third quarter, down 13% from the same period last year.

The lender had 13 million customers as of Sept. 30, adding around 2.2 million new customers in the first nine months, it said last month. Of these, 44.4% were acquired digitally and 42.9% through ecosystem partners.

Total assets of Techcombank grew 11.8% to 781.3 trillion dong year to date as of Sept. 30, the bank said.

