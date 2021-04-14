(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways is planning to offer a 5%-7% stake in a third-quarter U.S. initial public offering to raise about $200 million, giving the airline a market capitalization of as much as $4 billion, chairman Trinh Van Quyet said by phone.

The plans, first reported by Reuters, comes after the carrier said it had planned a listing on a Vietnam exchange by the third quarter.

The Vietnam listing is now considered a backup plan and will depend on market conditions, Quyet said.

