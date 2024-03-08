(Bloomberg) -- JSC Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam has picked Citigroup Inc. to help arrange a share placement that may raise about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Vietnam’s biggest lender by market value, also known as Vietcombank, may reach out to potential investors for the offering in the second half of this year, the people said. The share sale is part of the bank’s plan to boost its capital, Bloomberg News reported last year.

Discussions are ongoing and details of the fundraising including size and timeline may change, the people said, asking not to be identified as the process is private.

A representative for Vietcombank confirmed that Citi has been selected for the share sale, but declined to comment on other details of the fundraising.

Founded in 1963, Vietcombank was the country’s first state-owned lender to be privatized by the government, according to its website. The Hanoi-based bank has more than 600 branches and transaction offices in Vietnam and abroad.

Shares of Vietcombank have risen about 19% this year, giving the lender a market value of around $21.7 billion.

