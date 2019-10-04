(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam Dairy Products JSC expects to start exporting milk products to China in mid-October for the first time as it looks to tap into the world’s second-biggest dairy market for growth.

Vinamilk, as the company is commonly known, is aggressively looking for expansion beyond Vietnam, where it is the biggest listed dairy company.

Vietnamese dairy companies were granted permission by the Chinese government to begin exporting to China this month after it signed an agreement with Hanoi in April, Vo Trung Hieu, Vinamilk’s international business director, said in an interview at the company’s Ho Chi Minh City headquarters. Prior to the agreement, Vietnamese companies could only sell non-milk products, such as fruit and soy milk drinks, in the country.

“China is a very big market with a lot of potential,” he said. “However, it is also a very challenging market as most of the world’s big players are already there while its local companies are also big and competitive.”

China’s $60 billion-a-year dairy industry is forecast to grow at mid-single-digits for the next three to five years, according to Thomas Jastrzab, a Bloomberg Intelligence consumer analyst. Vinamilk and other Vietnamese companies looking to expand in China will face tough competition from strong domestic players, such as China Modern Dairy, China Mengniu Dairy Co. and Yili. China also has a lot of “non-tariff barriers” that makes it hard for foreign companies to crack its market, Hieu said.

Vinamilk currently exports more than 30 non-dairy products to five Chinese provinces, including Hunan, Guangdong and Guangxi, and is looking to expand to large cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, he said. The company, which expects to at least double the quantity of its exports to China next year, forecasts the country will be among its top three export markets within three to five years, Hieu said.

“Expanding its footprint to overseas markets is the strategy that Vinamilk management has been increasingly focused on,” analyst Trang Pham at SSI Securities Corp. wrote in a Sept. 25 note.

Vinamilk recently received government approval to raise its investment in California-based Driftwood Dairy Holding to $20 million from $10 million. Chief Executive Officer Mai Kieu Lien said earlier this year that the company was considering opening a factory and dairy farm in the Philippines.

Vinamilk, established in 1976 with the merger of three state-owned dairy factories, currently exports to more than 50 markets, including Japan, Canada, the U.S. and Australia. The company has 13 factories in Vietnam and one each in the U.S., New Zealand and Cambodia as well as 12 farms in Vietnam and 1 organic farm complex in Laos.

Vinamilk targets net profit to rise 2.5% and sales to increase 7% to 10.48 trillion dong and 56.3 trillion dong, respectively, according to a statement on its website.

