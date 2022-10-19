(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s dong declined for a 10th straight day, its longest losing streak in 14 years, after the central bank widened the currency’s daily trading band.

The dong weakened as much as 0.6% to set a record-low of 24,511 on Wednesday. The currency is set for the longest stretch of losses since June 2008.

Vietnam’s central bank widened the dong’s trading band this week, signaling authorities are willing to tolerate more weakness in the currency to conserve its reserves. The State Bank of Vietnam has already spent $23 billion of its reserves, with the stockpile potentially sliding to less than $90 billion, Malayan Banking Bhd. estimated.

“The possibility of prolonged devaluation of VND against USD is not high as Vietnam’s macro environment and balance of payments are still stable and good,” said Nguyen Hoang Giang, chairman of DNSE Securities JSC. “If the Fed continues to raise interest rates, I expect the State Bank of Vietnam to adjust interest rates and the dong may lose about 2-3 percentage points more this year, but it will be stable and may appreciate again next year.”

The central bank’s recent widening of the dong’s trading band gives officials flexibility in managing the currency, Giang added.

Vietnam’s foreign reserves held near a record $109.6 billion in February, according to International Monetary Fund data. The nation doesn’t regularly release reserves data.

