(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s gross domestic product growth held steady in the first quarter, undershooting expectations for an economy that has been one of the world’s most resilient during the pandemic.

GDP rose 4.48% from a year earlier, the General Statistics Office said Monday, unchanged from the last quarter of 2020. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting growth of 5.7%.

Vietnam was one of the few economies in the world that didn’t contract last year amid the pandemic. Earlier this month Moody’s Investors Service raised its outlook for Vietnam to positive from negative while affirming its Ba3 rating, saying the country stood to benefit from global shifts in production, trade and consumption after the pandemic.

In response to the move, the Finance Ministry pledged to “continue to pursue policies that ensure macro-economic stability and improve economic competitiveness.” Parliament has set an official target of 6% growth this year, but the government hopes to push it as high as 6.5%.

Other details from the report:

Exports rose 19.2% in March compared to a year earlier, while imports climbed 27.7%

Consumer prices rose 1.16% in March from the same time last year

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.